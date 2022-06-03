Pakistan cricket team is gearing up for a home series against the West Indies this month, with the two teams set to clash in a three-match One-day international (ODI) series. Ahead of the series, Pakistan cricketer Shadab Khan decided to have some fun on Twitter at the expense of his teammate Hassan Ali. On Thursday, Hassan Ali posted a couple of pictures on his official Twitter handle. Teammate Shadab Khan was quick to react to Hassan Ali's post, and also decided to poke some fun.

Reacting to Ali's post, Shadab Khan wrote: "Nice watch ab haath neechay ker lo".

Nice watch ab haath neechay ker lo https://t.co/SQMrQD4FYl — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) June 2, 2022

Shadab Khan along with Mohammad Nawaz returned to Pakistan's squad for the ODI series against the West Indies.

Shadab, 23, and the 28-year-old Nawaz were part of Pakistan's T20 series against the West Indies in December but have since been out of action with injury.

The ODIs were initially slated as part of the West Indies' 2021 tour of Pakistan but were postponed after a spate of Covid cases in the visitors' camp.

The three-match series against the Windies was initially scheduled to be staged in Rawalpindi have been shifted to Multan. The matches will take place on June 8, 10 and 12.

"Nawaz and Shadab are now fully fit, which has allowed us to leave out Asif Afridi and Usman Qadir," said chief selector Mohammad Wasim in a statement.

"We have given the best chance to the squad to win the series."

The West Indies squad will arrive in Islamabad on 6 June and will travel to Multan on a charter flight.

The West Indies series is part of the ODI Super League, a qualifying round for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Promoted

Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

(With AFP inputs)