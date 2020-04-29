Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

"Been Asked By Cricket South Africa To Lead Team Again": AB De Villiers

Updated: 29 April 2020 14:42 IST

AB de Villiers said he wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours.

"Been Asked By Cricket South Africa To Lead Team Again": AB De Villiers
AB de Villiers had announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May, 2018. © AFP

Cricket South Africa has asked AB de Villiers "to lead the national side once again" but the dashing batsman wants to ensure that he is in top form when the time comes for donning the national colours. De Villiers, an explosive batsman, announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in May, 2018 but of late there has been talks of an imminent return in the national team. "The desire is there from my side to play for South Africa and have been asked by Cricket South Africa to lead the Proteas again," the 36-year-old De Villiers, who played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20s, said during Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'. 

But the former captain said that he will only make a comeback if he feels that he is good enough to play at the international level even though he has been a regular on franchise circuit. 

"The most important thing to me is that I have got to be in top form and I have got to be better than the player next to me. If I feel I deserve my spot in the side, it becomes much easier for me to feel that I should be part of the playing XI," he said. 

"I have not been part of the Proteas for a while and I feel that it's important for myself and for other people to see that I am still good enough to be there," he said. 

South Africa coach Mark Boucher had earlier said that De Villiers would be considered in the national team for the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia only if he shows good form and proves himself to be the "best man for the job". 

But in wake of COVID-19, De Villiers is still not sure when next round of cricket will be played. 

"However, with the virus going around, I don't know what's going to happen with the schedule," he signed off.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • AB De Villiers said that CSA has asked him to lead the country again
  • De Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018
  • AB De Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is
Related Articles
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Auction Gear To Raise Money For Coronavirus Funds
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Auction Gear To Raise Money For Coronavirus Funds
Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World
Kane Williamson Names Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers As Best Batsmen In The World
What Virat Kohli Told Anushka Sharma During Instagram Live With AB De Villiers. Watch
What Virat Kohli Told Anushka Sharma During Instagram Live With AB De Villiers. Watch
Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Talk About RCB, Their ODI Team And Raising Funds For Fight Against Coronavirus
Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Talk About RCB, Their ODI Team And Raising Funds For Fight Against Coronavirus
AB De Villiers Uncertain About Comeback For T20 World Cup
AB De Villiers Uncertain About Comeback For T20 World Cup
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.