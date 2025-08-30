Young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis showed the glimpse of his extreme talent in the recently-concluded white-ball series against Australia. In the three T20Is, the 22-year-old batter scored 180 runs and emerged as the highest run-scorer. This is also included a century. Later in the ODIs, he could not replicate the same heroics but his powerful hitting still caught everyone's attention. Popular by the nickname "Baby AB" (a younger version of AB de Villiers), Brevis was signed by Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement.

Speaking about Brevis, de Villiers stated that the young batter going unsold during the mega auction was a big shocker and a golden opportunity missed by other teams. He even name-dropped his old franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mind boggling that he wasn't picked up at all! To think that he came in as an injury sub — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 12, 2025

Now, he has clarifeid comments on Bravis.

"I purely just wanted to say that a lot of teams missed out, and I think that was the message from me. People, organisers of the IPL franchises, the owners, whoever, the scouts, I felt got it horribly wrong in that main auction, not picking him up. What a fantastic opportunity they had," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"I think teams like RCB, obviously, he was at MI before, they decided to let go of him and not get him back. So, big loss I feel for a lot of teams, and he's showing that now. My tweet was all about, sort of, just showing how capable this guy is, how talented he is," he added.

Brevis' signing by CSK recently came into the limelight after former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin had stated that the five-time champions might have paid extra to sign the Proteas batter.

Brevis came into the team as a replacement for Gurjapneet Singh, vacating a total of Rs 2.2 crore to be spent on Brevis, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh but went unsold in the auction. Ashwin revealed that players and their agents usually ask for bigger sums to be spent on them, as getting sold in the auction usually sees them earn much more.