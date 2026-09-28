Former India batter Aakash Chopra poked fun at Parthiv Patel, amid reports that the ex-wicketkeeper is the leading candidate to replace Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the selection committee. Having had previous experience of coaching, Parthiv is currently enjoying his stint as a commentator. In a video shared by Star Sports, Chopra asked Parthiv whic role, past, present of even future, does he enjoy the most. Chopra's remark came amit Parthiv's rumoured move to the helm at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Which role suits you the best? The one that has already happened or the one that is yet to come?" questioned Chopra.

However, Parthiv suggested that he believes in the present instead of focusing on what the future holds.

"I believe in the present. Even when I used to play cricket, I was taught that the gains that have gone, won't matter. The one that is yet to come, don't pay attention to that either. One ball at a time. And that's what I'm trying to do. So you're saying that you like commentary the most. Today, I like commentary the most. I'm having a lot of fun. I'm having so much fun," replied Parthiv.

Chopra then involved former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in the coversation, playfully mentioning that they might not be friends in the future with Parthiv.

"So Abhishek, for today, we're his good friends. We don't know about tomorrow. But time has changed, right? Now there's pre-meditation," Chopra added.

Nayar also joined the fun, chipping with a remark on Parthiv, describing the former wicketkeeper as someone who has always been great when it comes to selection and decision making.

"He's always had good confidence. Even in Gujarat cricket, as a captain, he was a great performer. Are there any winning teams in your captainship? You have an eye for talent," said Nayar.

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