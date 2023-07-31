A true legend in Indian cricket, Kapil Dev isn't known to mince his words when it comes to sharing his opinions on raging topics in the Gentlemen's Game. The 1983 World Cup winner isn't a pleased man, having seen how Indian cricket has evolved over the last few years. With injuries to key players hurting the team's performances in mega events, Kapil questioned the commitments of Indian stars, suggesting they would not mind playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) with minor injuries but when it comes to doing the same for the national team, they would prefer to sit out.

In an interview with The Week, Kapil questioned the progression status of marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the Indian team for about a year. With the clock for the ODI World Cup already ticking, Kapil feels it would be a waste of time if Bumrah doesn't recover in time for the mega event.

"What happened to Bumrah? He started working with so much belief, but if he's not there (in World Cup semi-final/final)... we wasted time on him. Rishabh Pant... such a great cricketer. Had he been there, our Test cricket would've been better," Kapil said.

While Kapil feels that the IPL is a wonderful thing, he isn't happy to see players putting the T20 league above their international commitments.

"God is kind, it's not as if I never got injured. But today, they are playing 10 months in a year. Give a benefit of doubt to that, but everybody has to look after themselves. IPL is a great thing but IPL can spoil you also. Because, a little bit of injuries and you will play in IPL. A little bit of injuries, you won't play for India. You would take a break. I'm being very open about it," said the legendary all-rounder.

Kapil didn't even spare the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its poor management of the players' workload.

"If you have a small injury, you would play in IPL if it's an important game. At this stage, cricket board has to understand how much cricket they should play. That is the bottomline. If today, you have resources, money, but you don't have three or five-year calendars. There's something wrong with cricket board there," he further added.