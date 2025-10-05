Amid the discussion around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI futures, the inclusion of pacer Harshit Rana to India's ODI squad for the Australia tour left many surprised. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee snubbed Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, etc. in the 15-man squad, but Harshit somehow found a place in the team. In the process, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer becomes one of the handful of players who remain a part of India's plans across the three formats.

Seeing Harshit being selected for the ODI series against Australia, India's 1983 World Cup-winner, Krisnamachari Srikkanth, refused to mince words as he credited the pacer's selection to his relationship with Gambhir.

"Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected," Srikkanth said on his Cheeky Cheeka YouTube channel. He also suggested that if Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the team can forget about winning the title.

"There is only one permanent member - Harshit Rana. Nobody knows why he is there in the team. You don't pick some irrespective if they do well and take others even if they don't. Best is to be like Harshit Rana and be a constant yes-man to Gambhir to be selected," he asserted.

Srikkanth also questioned the team management's handling of Nitish Reddy, suggesting the player is being prematurely locked into a role in the ODI format. Srikkanth argues that India should prioritise proven, role-true skills backed by consistent performance over potential, especially when building for the 2027 World Cup against top opponents.

"You should start building towards the 2027 World Cup. But I feel they've not. If you pick Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy among the probabilities, then you can wave goodbye to the trophy," he said.

This debate gains substance with the mention of head coach Gambhir, suggesting his influence is casting a shadow over the selection process. Srikkanth's remark about Rana being Gambhir's 'favourite' suggests a deeper cultural problem, which may or may not be true.