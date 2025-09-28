Not a celebrity to post on social media too often, Virat Kohli broke the internet on Sunday as he shared a post with his better half, Anushka Sharma. The Indian cricket sensation, who only remains a part of the ODI format - after retiring from Tests and T20Is - remains in the United Kingdom with his family. While the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and others regrouped for a few fitness tests in Bengaluru, Virat gave his physical examination in London, after being given an exemption.

Not too far from his comeback to the team, for the ODI assignment against Australia, Virat shared a 3-word post on Instagram that left fans in awe. "Been a minute," wrote Kohli in the post.

The post garnered more than 9 million likes in just 15 hours since being posted. In the post, Virat shared a picture of himself with Anushka. The Indian cricket icon's much-talked-about greying beard could be seen in the picture.

Virat's last competitive appearance, in any form of cricket, was in the IPL 2025 season, where he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first title victory and was the team's highest run-scorer with 657 runs. Despite quitting two of the three formats in international cricket, his brand appeal remains strong. A recent report places him at the top of the list for most powerful celebrity brand values in India for 2025.

In the ongoing Asia Cup, Virat Kohi could see one of his long-standing records being broken by India opener Abhishek Sharma. Abhishek is on the verge of breaking Kohli's record for the most runs by an Indian in a multi-nation T20I tournament (a record of 319 set in the 2014 T20 World Cup).