Promising wicketkeeper-batter Anvay Dravid, son of the legendary Rahul Dravid, smashed a brilliant 67-ball 87 to help India Under-19 post a competitive 285 against Sri Lanka Under-19 in the second Youth ODI at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Electing to bat, the visitors suffered an early collapse and slipped to a precarious 81/4 in the 19th over. However, Anvay and Arjun Rajput (76 off 81 balls) staged a remarkable rescue act by stitching together a crucial 145-run partnership for the fifth wicket to steady the innings.

Anvay, 17, showed great aggression during his stay, hammering nine boundaries and a six. He reached his maiden Youth ODI half-century off just 47 deliveries. He looked poised for a century before falling to left-arm pacer Gimhan Mendis, who was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with impressive figures of 5/41. His knock ended at a strike rate of 129.85.

Rajput's solid knock ended when he was run out by a sharp throw from Dimantha Mahavithana. Following Anvay's dismissal at 263/7, the Indian lower order collapsed, losing the final three wickets for just 22 runs as India U-19 were bowled out for 285 in 47.2 overs.

Anvay, who captained Karnataka in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy and amassed 220 runs, is firmly in contention for the next Under-19 World Cup. His elder brother, Samit Dravid, was also selected for the India U-19 squad for the series against Australia but missed out due to a knee injury.

India U-19 currently lead the three-match series 1-0, having successfully chased down a target of 321 runs to register a thrilling four-wicket victory in the opening match at the same venue.

**Brief Scores:** India U-19: 285 all out in 47.2 overs (Anvay Dravid 87, Arjun Rajput 76; Gimhan Mendis 5/41) vs Sri Lanka U-19

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