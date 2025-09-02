Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard was at his ruthless best for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Trinidad. Pollard, who came out to bat at No. 5, scored 65 runs from just 29 balls, hammering two fours and eight massive sixes. However, the 38-year-old made the headlines for smashing seven sixes in eight balls. He took on Navian Bidaisee and Waqar Salamkheil, hitting four sixes off each of them during a whirlwind 90-run, fourth-wicket stand with Nicholas Pooran.

Pollard hit Bidaisee for three sixes in the last four balls of the 15th over. He then unleashed his brute force on Salamkheil, hitting four straight maximums in the very next over.

Pollard, who became only the second batter after compatriot Chris Gayle to score 14,000 T20 runs last week, registered his half-century in just 21 balls.

Pollard (950) is also behind Gayle (1056) as the batter with the second-most sixes in T20 cricket.

He was named Man of the Match as Knight Riders, who are co-owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, won the game by 12 runs.

Chasing 180 for the win, the Patriots could only manage 167/6 in 20 overs, despite Andre Fletcher's 54-ball 67.

"I wouldn't say this is the form of my life. I've been here for 20 years and more. But it's a moment where I continue to just enjoy cricket at this stage and try to give the fans, my family, and the people close to me something to share. I obviously play each ball on its merit. You look at the situation of the game and the bowlers who are coming. We speak about this inside the dressing room. It's a game of chess and understanding what is needed. You don't get these things overnight. I would have messed up a lot of games before that, but now, at this stage of my career, I just try to help the youngsters, and because I'm also doing some coaching, I have to show them what to do. You'll have to ask the opposition about my presence. But for me, it's more mental in terms of preparation, processes, and understanding what is needed. Over a period of time, I've just come to understand my game, and I play my game, not the opposition's," said Pollard after the match.