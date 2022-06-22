The Caribbean Premier League's 10th season will start with a brand new T10-style league which will see 6 men's teams and 3 women's teams participate in a 60-balls-a-side tournament with "radical new rules". CPL made the announcement on social media through posts and a teaser video that featured West Indies legend Chris Gayle. The league has been named 6IXTY.

"60 balls, 6 men's teams, 3 women's teams, radical new rules. Join us as we see the CPL teams compete in @6ixtycricket #CricketsPowerGame #6ixtyCricket #CPL22," the CPL said in its tweet.

Here are some of the whacky rules that the format will have, according to an ESPNCricinfo report.

1) Every batting team has six wickets in place ten in the other formats.

2) Batting teams can "unlock" a floating third powerplay over by hitting two sixes in the initial two-over powerplay

3) Teams will bowl five consecutive overs without changing an end. There will be no switching of ends after each over

4) If teams fail to bowl their 10 overs within 45 minutes, a fielder will be removed for the final six balls

5) Fans will be able to vote for a 'mystery free hit' via an app or website

"It's just about trying to generate excitement and interest. It's like what's going on with golf right now - you have to look at things through a different lens sometimes. This is about a totally new audience. We're very much going after the younger generation," CPL CEO Pete Russell was quoted as telling ESPNcricinfo.

"Our plan is to do four a year, that's the starting point. Potentially, you'd like to have three in the Caribbean and one elsewhere. We'd like to play one internationally somewhere: if I could take the 6ixty to Vegas, that would be a dream ticket," he added.