Story ProgressBack to home
3rd T20I: Pakistan Whitewash Bangladesh In Series
3rd T20I: Pakistan won by five wickets on Monday to complete a 3-0 clean sweep against Bangladesh in Dhaka.
Pakistan celebrate after winning the third T20I against Bangladesh on Monday.© AFP
Highlights
- Pakistan won by five wickets on Monday
- Bangladesh initially posted 124 for seven in 20 overs
- Chasing 125, Pakistan reached 127 for five in 20 overs
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the Twenty20 International to complete a 3-0 sweep in a three-match series in Dhaka on Monday. Set 125 to win, Mohammad Nawaz sealed the contest with a boundary off the final delivery at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad (3-10) claimed three wickets in the final over. Haider Ali top-scored with 45 off 38 balls. Mohammad Wasim (2-15) and Usman Qadir (2-35) earlier claimed two wickets each for Pakistan.
Opener Mohammad Naim top-scored with 47 off 50 balls for Bangladesh while Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain added 22 and 20 runs respectively.
Pakistan won the first two matches by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IND vs NZ 2021, check out the Schedule and Live Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.