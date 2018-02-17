 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

3rd T20, Preview: India Women's Team Eye Series Win vs South Africa

Updated: 17 February 2018 16:44 IST

The women have so far put up a near flawless show in both the T20 encounters, winning by seven and nine wickets, respectively.

3rd T20, Preview: India Women
India women's team are one win away from winning the T20 series. © Twitter

The Indian women's cricket team are on the verge of registering their maiden double series win on South African soil when they take on the hosts in the third Twenty20 International at Johannesburg on Sunday. India won the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 and are currently leading the five-match T20 series 2-0. A victory will not only ensure an unassailable lead 3-0 lead but also make the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team first among equals to have won two series on a single tour of South Africa. A win will also mean that the women's team will have won T20 series in both Australia and South Africa.

With the men's team also starting their T20 campaign at the same venue after the women's match, the onus will be on the women's team to set the bar high for the Virat Kohli-led team.

Unlike other matches, this match will be telecast live before the men's match.

The women have so far put up a near flawless show in both the T20 encounters, winning by seven and nine wickets, respectively.

Veteran Mithali Raj, who no longer leads the side in the shortest format, displayed her wealth of experience with successive half-centuries -- an unbeaten 54 and an unbeaten 76 -- and bagged the 'Player of the Match' on both occasions.

Left-handed batter Smriti Mandhana, after a fantastic one-day series, also played her part in the second game, scoring 57 off 42 balls, including three sixes.

The bowling unit has also performed admirably with Shikha Pandey leading the charge in the absence of an injured Jhulan Goswami. She has received able support from leg-spinner Poonam Yadav, off-break bowler Anuja Patil and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

It will be interesting to see whether the Indian team management -- coach Tushar Arothe, skipper Harmanpreet and senior most player Mithali -- decide on playing veteran Rumeli Dhar, who will be donning national colours after a gap of six years.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : India Women South Africa Women Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India women's team beat South Africa by seven wickets in the 1st T20I
  • India women's team beat South Africa by nine wickets in the 1st T20I
  • The third T20I will be played at Johannesburg
Related Articles
Indian Women
Indian Women's Squad Named For ODI Series Against Australia
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour
Harmanpreet Kaur Says Fielding Biggest Takeaway From South Africa Tour
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
Mithali Raj Says India Could Be A Surprise Element in World T20
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women Beat South Africa Women To Clinch T20I Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
India Women vs South Africa Women, Highlights, 5th T20I: India Women beat South Africa Women To Clinch Series 3-1
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.