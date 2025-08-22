Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is likely to be added into the Ajit Agarkar-led men's committee, according to a report. This development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications for two posts in the selection panel. While the deadline to submit the applications is September 10, the BCCI did not specify which candidates will be replaced or which zones the new members will represent. According to a report in Cricbuzz, that the two members will come from Central and South Zones.

The report also added that Ojha is likely to replace S Sharath from the South zone, as the latter has now completed his term. However, there was no mention of the new Central zone member.

From the previous term, S Sharath and SS Das were the members from the South and Central Zones.

"S Sharath, from the South, has completed his term, and the perception is that Pragyan Ojha, a former India international, will replace him. It is still not clear who will represent the Central zone and who will be replaced. In the current committee, SS Das and Subrato Banerjee have both represented both East zones in their playing days," the report said.

The eligibility criteria remained unchanged from previous years. Applicants must have played either a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games.

Alternatively, candidates with experience in at least 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 first-class matches will also be considered.

"The contracts of selectors are renewed annually. We have not yet identified which selectors will be replaced, but that process will be undertaken soon," a BCCI official told PTI.

The current men's selection committee, which recently picked the squads for next month's Asia Cup, is currently headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar and comprises SS Das, Subroto Banerjee, Ajay Ratra, and S Sharath.

(With PTI Inputs)