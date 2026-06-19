England was pegged back to 222-6 in reply to New Zealand's bonus 391 on day two of The Oval Test on Thursday. New Zealand's all-pace attack relentlessly chipped away at England to retake the momentum and leave the home side trailing by 169 runs with the tail exposed. Debutant Jordan Cox, England's last recognized batsman, was on 22 at stumps with Jofra Archer yet to score. New Zealand was all out just before lunch for a bigger total than it would have expected thanks to Glenn Phillips' maiden Test century, an even 100.

England was propped up by opener Emilio Gay's 53, his second consecutive fifty in his second Test, and Joe Root's 46. Root was trapped two runs shy of becoming the second man to 14,000 Test runs.

"New Zealand's bowlers have been relentless in their lengths," Gay told the BBC. "I found it tough to put pressure back on and had to absorb pressure and be patient. They can make the pitch look hard work. It's a good cricket wicket."

Fast bowler Matt Henry, hampered by back spasms in the defeat at Lord's, led New Zealand by pinning England captain Root and vice captain Harry Brook in front of their middle stumps.

Nathan Smith featured with a wicket and a brilliant run out of Ben Duckett with a low side-arm throw on the run. And 10 minutes before stumps, Will O'Rourke broke a burgeoning 40-run partnership between two of England's three debutants, Cox and James Rew. Rew gloved to slip on 24, limiting the damage of a spilled catch by Rachin Ravindra just minutes beforehand.

New Zealand began the day in sunshine on 291-7 and would have thought 350 a bonus with the new ball imminent.

But England's own valid hopes of cleaning up the tail quickly were undermined by overdoing the short balls and holstering its most potent weapon, Archer. Archer didn't appear until close to lunch, the 19th over of the morning.

His venomous barrage against Phillips' resilience on Wednesday night was the highlight of the first day. But by the time Archer reappeared on Thursday, Phillips had cruised from 49 overnight to 97. Maybe fittingly, Phillips hit two runs and a single off Archer to complete his first Test hundred. Archer gave Phillips a congratulatory tap on the back.

"It's the anniversary of my dad passing so that is one for him," Phillips told the BBC. "It was about playing the ball on its merit. I tired to pounce anything and thankfully got a few away."

Phillips and tailender Kyle Jamieson cashed in on England's misplaced short-ball tactics. They scored 74 runs together in the 12 overs in the first hour and New Zealand flew past 350.

Jamieson was dropped on 15 by Duckett looking into the sun with his sunglasses on his cap. From 6 overnight, Jamieson reached 41 off 48 balls, his highest Test score in six years. He was bowled by part-time spinner Jacob Bethell, who took a team-leading three wickets.

Jamieson's exit ended an entertaining partnership with Phillips of 87 from 96 balls.

Without Archer to worry about, Phillips passed his previous highest Test score of 87 against Bangladesh in 2023 and comfortably reached 100 off 133 balls with 18 boundaries, following two centuries each in one-day internationals and Twenty20s. The third Kiwi after Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum to hit hundreds in all three formats was the last man out, holing to deep midwicket.

England scored 103 in 24 overs in the middle session for the loss of Duckett and Jacob Bethell under leaden skies. Both batters were removed by Smith, who ran out Duckett and got a thick edge from Bethell trying to defend on 9.

Gay apologized to Duckett, his opening partner. Gay, on 8, was trying to get his first run about 25 minutes into the session when he called for a tight single but Smith was faster than Duckett, who had been steadfast and fluid for 36 off 25 balls.

Gay held his head in his hands but proved unflustered beside the busy Root as the floodlights came on. Gay judged length well, left the ball well, and picked his shots. He was 48 at tea then weathered a half-hour rain delay and sat on 49 for 14 balls as the clouds began to part.

Gay got his fifty off 112 balls with his ninth boundary. But two O'Rourke deliveries later, Gay took his eye off the ball and his hand off his bat which he didn't pull out of the way. New Zealand didn't react but reviewed just in time to reveal a nick.

Then Henry took the spotlight. Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell stood up to the wickets to restrain Root and Brook to the crease and Henry trapped them lbw in an 11-minute span.

That brought together Rew and Cox. Cox was picked ahead of Rew due to a more prolific County Championship season but Rew joined the lineup on Tuesday after Jamie Smith went on paternity leave. They looked like they would see out the last 75 minutes together of an extended session but O'Rourke was too persistent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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