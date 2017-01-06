2nd T20I: Colin Munro Ton Powers New Zealand to Series-Clinching 47-Run Win

Colin Munro scored 101 runs as New Zealand went on to win by 47 runs.

Colin Munro produced a masterclass of controlled batting to post 101 off 54 balls as New Zealand coasted to a 47-run win in the second Twenty20 against Bangladesh on Friday.

The comprehensive victory at Mount Maunganui gave New Zealand an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series following their 3-0 sweep of the 50-over matches.

With Munro in sublime form, smashing seven sixes and as many fours in his whirlwind innings, New Zealand posted a daunting 195-7.

Bangladesh in reply were all out for 148 in the 19th over.