New Zealand vs Bangladesh: George Worker Replaces Injured Neil Broom For T20 Series

George Worker has played two matches for New Zealand in cricket's shortest form two years ago.

George Worker has played two matches for New Zealand in cricket's shortest form two years ago. © AFP

George Worker has included in the New Zealand squad for the remaining two matches of the Twenty20 Series against Bangladesh, after Neil Broom, who averaged 76.66 in the preceding three one-day internationals, was ruled out with a fractured finger.

Broom, who came in as a replacement for the injured Martin Guptill, suffered the injury to the index finger on his left hand while fielding in Napier and is expected to be sidelined for 7-10 days.

All-rounder Worker, who played two matches for New Zealand in cricket's shortest form two years ago, will join the New Zealand in Tauranga on Thursday.

If not selected for the first match on Friday, Worker will be released to play for the Central Stags in the Super Smash Grand Final the following day.

The remaining two T20s are played in Mount Maunganui on Friday and Sunday. New Zealand won the first match in the series as well as the three ODIs.

Ross Taylor was not considered as a possible replacement due to a minor side-strain issue. The injury will not impact on his availability for the upcoming Test series.

The Test squad will be named later on Thursday.