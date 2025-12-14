It was a book launch that felt less like a stiff literary affair and more like a candid dressing-room chat, Shikhar Dhawan did what he does best - smiled, reflected, joked, and quietly dropped life lessons while the room listened. Speaking to NDTV in New Delhi during the launch of his autobiography The One: Cricket, My Life and More, Dhawan was asked about a familiar name that still dominates Indian cricket conversations - Virat Kohli. Dhawan didn't hesitate. "I pray to God that he completes 100 centuries," he said, with the warmth of a long-time Delhi teammate. He spoke about Kohli's fitness, discipline, and that invisible fuel - zeal - that decides how long greatness lasts. "It depends on how much hunger he has in his heart," Dhawan added, summing up elite sport in one simple sentence.

But it wasn't just about praising others. Dhawan's book dives into uncomfortable honesty, including a moment from his early Australia tour that once threatened to derail his young career. In a chapter that's already got people talking, Dhawan recalls walking hand-in-hand with his British girlfriend Ellen in a hotel lobby - a moment that spread "like wildfire" through the team management. A senior selector spotted them. No confrontation followed, but Dhawan says his performances dipped soon after, and so did his chances.

Looking back now, he owns it without drama. "I was young," "I met a girl at the airport, I toured with her, and it had consequences." He doesn't frame it as scandal or victimhood - just cause and effect. "It impacted my career. I was one or two years away," he admitted. The reason for telling the story, he says, is simple: a younger player hears it, pauses, and learns.

That honesty feels very Dhawan! Since retiring in August last year, the former India opener has reinvented himself - not as a pundit stuck in highlight packages, but as a full-time content creator with a serious following. His reels routinely rack up 20 to 50 million views, a statistic he shares with visible delight. "Fun should go on," he laughed. "That's part of my character. I enjoy doing it, and I enjoy making people happy."

And yes, he's noticing the buzz. When asked what's next, Dhawan didn't shut any doors. Entertainment? Possibly. Bollywood? Why not. "I make reels with passion," he said. "Let's see what opportunities nature brings."

From opening batsman to open-minded storyteller, Dhawan seems comfortable in this new phase - lighter on the scoreboard pressure, heavier on perspective. Retirement hasn't slowed him down, it's just changed the pitch.