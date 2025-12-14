Fans were left surprised as India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah did not feature in the playing XI for their third T20I against South Africa. India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed during the toss that Bumrah had gone back home due to personal reasons. Later, the BCCI confirmed that further information on Bumrah's participation in the remaining matches in the T20I series will be provided in due course. Bumrah - who recently became the first Indian bowler to take 100 international wickets in all three formats - was replaced by Harshit Rana in India's playing XI for the third T20I.

All-rounder Axar Patel also missed out on the third T20I due to an illness.

The five-game series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third T20I, and a win for either of the two teams will give them the lead. With Axar and Jasprit unavailable, captain Suryakumar Yadav said Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav have been included in the playing eleven.

“It's been a good wicket all weekend and I don't think it'll change much, but there is a little bit of dew already and we feel it might get heavier later on. So, we're happy to bowl first. It's a wonderful place, wonderful people, and a fantastic ground. Hopefully when we bat and bowl, we can give everyone some good entertainment.”

“Every game is important. The way they played in the second game showed the beauty of this sport. What matters most is how you come back, and that's what we want to do tonight, play our best game, enjoy ourselves, and be fearless. If we stay switched on for all three hours, that will be key for us. It looks like a good pitch,” he said.

India XI for 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy.

With IANS inputs