That moment still remains fresh in the minds of cricket fanatics. Sachin Tendulkar, batting on three against Australia during the 2003-04 series, was controversially given out by West Indies umpire Steve Bucknor. The incident didn't just affect the match; it shook the entire global cricketing spectrum. Had it been an isolated case, the contentious LBW call might have been forgotten, but Bucknor was at the centre of several dubious decisions involving Tendulkar, the Indian cricketing icon.

Twenty-two years later, the former umpire has broken his silence on that dismissal in Brisbane.

Now 79, Bucknor admitted that Tendulkar should not have been given out, as the ball was clearly missing the stumps. His confession settles a two-decade-long debate. Bucknor acknowledged that it was a mistake on his part and expressed no hesitation in owning up to it.

"Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it," Bucknor was quoted as saying by the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association.

"Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on," he added.

What Happened on the Delivery?

Tendulkar attempted to leave a delivery from Jason Gillespie, but the ball struck his pads. The Australians appealed vociferously, and Bucknor raised his finger. Tendulkar was stunned, and millions of cricket fans watching on television could scarcely believe what had transpired in Brisbane.

Legendary commentator Tony Greig, in the commentary box at the time, described it as a dreadful decision: "That is a dreadful decision. Have a look at this, look at the bounce and movement."

Steve Bucknor vs Sachin Tendulkar AWFUL LBW 2003 at GABBA .. Happy birthday on behalf of sachin nd all his fans to 'Slow death' steve bucknor .. stay blessed ! @sachin_rt@100MasterBlastr @ICC@BCCI @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/qfLOuDGRHM — Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (@Sachin_rt_200) May 31, 2019

Not long ago, Tendulkar himself was asked about his feelings towards Bucknor. With characteristic wit, the Master Blaster replied: "When I am batting, give him boxing gloves to wear (so he can't raise his finger)."