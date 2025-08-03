Indian cricket team player Yuzvendra Chahal came out with a funny reply when asked about people taking cricketers' divorces as a joke. In the past couple of years, three cricketers, including Chahal, have got divorced. Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan are the other two cricketers, who have also got separated legally with their respective ex-wives. Chahal was on Raj Shamani's podcast when he said with a laugh, "I think ek sath bahut saare ho gaye. Har field mein ho gaye. 2025 ka mera toh pehla tha. (I think many divorces have happened at once. They are happening in every field. Mine was the first of 2025.)"

"There has been many separations. This has given people an opportunity to laugh at others. They got an opportunity to become gyaani baba (wise man). When you don't know about somebody's life, it is easy to type (on social media)," he added.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in March this year were granted the decree of divorce by the Mumbai family court. The couple tied the knot in December 2020. As per their petition, they separated in June 2022. On February 5, they filed a joint petition before the family court seeking divorce by mutual consent.

The Bombay High Court in March requested the family court to decide the divorce plea. The high court also waived the six-month cooling period stipulated for every couple after filing of the divorce plea under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Chahal and Verma had filed a joint petition before the high court, seeking that the cooling-off period be waived in their case as they applied for divorce by mutual consent.

The petition had also prayed for a direction to the family court to decide the divorce petition expeditiously.

The couple challenged the family court order of February 20 refusing to waive the cooling-off period.

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, a couple has to undergo six-month cooling-off period before divorce is granted. The objective is to provide time for exploring the possibility of reconciliation.

The family court had refused to waive the cooling-off period on the ground that there was only partial compliance with the consent terms which required Chahal to pay Rs 4.75 crore to Dhanashree at that time.

He had paid Rs 2.37 crore, the family court noted. It also cited a report of a marriage counsellor which said there was only partial compliance with the mediation efforts.

But the high court held that there was compliance with the consent terms, as they provided for the payment of the second installment of permanent alimony only after the decree of divorce was obtained.

(With PTI Inputs)