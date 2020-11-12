International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Manu Sawhney, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly and BCCI Honourary Secretary Jay Shah got the countdown to the 2021 T20 World Cup in India underway on Thursday. "It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Ganguly was quoted as saying in an ICC press release. "India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 1987and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket loving country," he added.

"I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event," he said.

"With Diwali just two days away and with the countdown to the tournament in India underway, this is an opportune moment to unveil our brand identity that so wonderfully reflects the vibrant festival of lights," Manu Sawhney said.

"We are working very closely with the BCCI to deliver a stellar tournament bringing the world's best players together to go head to head in the first global cricket event since the advent of the pandemic. Our focus will be on staging a safe and secure event that fans from across the world can enjoy," he added.

"The BCCI will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the health and safety of everyone concerned in this showpiece event is taken care of. While we are determined to provide a rich cricket-viewing experience, I would also like to assure the ICC and Member Boards that India is known for its warm hospitality and we will make you feel at home," Shah said.

"In these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and I am confident that we will overcome every challenge," he added.

Sawhney also congratulated BCCI and the Emirates Cricket Board for successfully hosting Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the United Arab Emirates.

"Our compliments to the BCCI, the teams and the Emirates Cricket Board for successfully managing the Dream 11 Indian Premier League in a safe and secure manner. We will continue to take the learnings from this and other Members who have staged international cricket into our planning," he said.

The 2021 T20 World Cup is slated to be held between October and November.