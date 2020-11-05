Velocity face Trailblazers in the second fixture of the 2020 Women's T20 Challenge, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on November 5. Velocity is captained by Mithali Raj, who lost to Supernovas in last season's final. They opened their campaign with a win vs Supernovas. Meanwhile, Trailblazers is captained by Smriti Mandhana. The tournament will be taking place in United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. It is a round-robin format, where all the three teams will face each other, and then the top two clash at the final. The final will be held in the same venue on November 9.

What time will the Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match begin?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

When is the Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match is on Thursday, November 5.

Where to watch live streaming of Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The live streaming of the Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be on Disney+ Hotstar.

Where will the Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match be played?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match?

The Velocity vs Trailblazers 2020 Women's T20 Challenge match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)