2020 IPL Auction To Be Held In Kolkata On December 19: Report

Updated: 01 October 2019 10:03 IST

The trading window for all the eight IPL franchises will close on November 14.

The IPL 2020 auction will be held in Kolkata on December 19. © IPL/Twitter

The IPL auction 2020 will be held on December 19 in Kolkata. It is for the first time that the BCCI has decided to conduct the auctions at a new venue, going away from the tradition of holding the hugely-followed Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Bengaluru. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the 2020 IPL auction will be the last small one before franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021. In 2018, the last big auction took place in January when franchises were allowed to retain five players before building new squads.

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

For the upcoming edition, all the franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams. However, every franchise will also have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

According to the report, Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance of Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals (Rs 7.15 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 6.05 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 5.3 crore), Kings XI Punjab (Rs 3.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 3.2 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.05 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 1.8 crore).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rajasthan Royals Rajasthan Royals Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Cricket
Highlights
  • The IPL auction 2020 will be held on December 19 in Kolkata
  • Trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14
  • Every franchise will also have an additional budget of Rs 3 crore
