Former Australia batter Marcus North is reportedly set to take over as England's new national selector, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expected to formalise the appointment in the coming days. The Durham director of cricket has emerged as the frontrunner for the role after the completion of the interview process, edging out former England pacers Steven Finn and Darren Gough. North is likely to step into a position that carries broader responsibilities than the role previously held by Luke Wright, who resigned following England's Ashes campaign earlier this year, citing family commitments and the demands of extensive travel. The post of national selector has remained vacant since Ed Smith left the ECB structure five years ago.

If confirmed, the 46-year-old would become the first overseas appointment tasked with leading England's selection process. While the national side has previously employed foreign coaches, including current head coach Brendon McCullum, the selectors' role has traditionally been held by English cricket figures.

According to the Telegraph, North's extensive involvement in county cricket and his administrative experience were decisive factors in the ECB's thinking. The 45-year-old has spent nearly a decade overseeing cricket operations at Durham and is widely credited with helping stabilise the club after its financial crisis and enforced relegation in 2016.

A former Australia international, North played 21 Tests between 2009 and 2010, including two Ashes series. However, his long association with English domestic cricket appears to have strengthened his candidature. Over the years, he has represented multiple counties and built strong ties within the county circuit, both as a player and administrator.

Since taking charge at Durham, North has overseen the development of several players who have entered England's setup in recent seasons. The county supplied four players to England's Ashes group last winter, while youngsters such as Emilio Gay and Ben McKinney are regarded as prospects for future Test selection.

North has also worked closely with England captain Ben Stokes at Durham and white-ball skipper Harry Brook during his stint with the Northern Superchargers franchise in The Hundred. He is expected to assume duties in time for England's squad selections for the upcoming home summer, including the Test series against New Zealand and the England Lions fixtures against South Africa A.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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