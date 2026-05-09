Mohammad Abbas claimed five wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 413 before two debutant batsmen combined to put Pakistan in a strong position in the first Test on Saturday. Opener Azan Awais hit an unbeaten 85 and Abdullah Fazal, also playing in his first Test, was 37 not out as Pakistan reached 179-1 at stumps on the second day in Dhaka. The visitors trail Bangladesh by 234 runs but veteran Pakistan seamer Abbas was the standout performer, claiming three wickets in the morning session after the home side resumed at 301-4. Abbas took two more wickets after lunch and finished with figures of 5-92 from 34 overs, the sixth five-wicket haul of his career.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto laid a strong platform on the first day with 101. Mushfiqur Rahim, who was 48 not out overnight, then went on to make a gritty 71 off 179 balls,

Mushfiqur celebrated his 39th birthday by equalling Tamim Iqbal's record of 42 innings of 50 or more for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

Bangladesh began day two well before 36-year-old Abbas dismantled their innings with disciplined bowling.

Litton Das fell for 33 while attempting a pull shot, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz was out for 10 one ball after hitting a six.

Taijul Islam edged a bouncer from Abbas for 17 before Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Mushfiqur in the first over after lunch.

Taskin Ahmed made a late cameo of 28 before falling to Afridi, who finished with 3-113.

Senior assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin lamented that Bangladesh was unable to post a bigger score and pinpointed slips catching as an area of concern after two chances were dropped.

"I think if we could have scored another 50-60 runs it would have been much better for us," he said.

"Our slip catching needs a lot of improvement. It is a specialised area and we will talk about how to improve further."

Pakistan began their innings strongly, with Imam-ul-Haq and Azan adding 106 for the opening wicket before Mehidy trapped Imam lbw for 45.

Imam praised Abbas and the two new batsmen.

"Abbas bowled very well, everybody knows how good he is," Imam said.

"The way Azan batted, taking and absorbing all the pressure, the kid really held his composure. I am very happy to see both of them playing so well," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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