India's prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi has lit up the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 with his fearless power-hitting. The 14-year-old smashed a blistering joint second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian, reaching his ton in just 32 balls during the Group B fixture against the UAE U19 last week. He then followed it up with a 28-ball 45 against Pakistan U19, and now leads the tournament batting charts with 189 runs in two matches. Young Oman stars Aryan Bisht and Samay Shrivastava, ahead of their match against India A, expressed their excitement at the prospect of going up against Suryavanshi.

Speaking to the Times of India, Aryan was in awe of Suryavanshi's power and wondered how a 14-year-old could hit a cricket ball that far.

"We've only seen Vaibhav Suryavanshi on TV, and now we'll be playing against him," said Aryan.

"When you're 14 and you're able to hit the ball that far, that's just exceptional talent. It's something not everybody can do - definitely something I couldn't do at that age. 14 saal ke ho, kaise maarte ho ye chakke? [At 14, how are you smashing those sixes?] He's really talented and very good, so I'm really looking forward to playing against him," he added.

Leg-spinner Samay, who hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, echoed his teammate's sentiments.

"It's a great opportunity to meet him. I just want to know his mindset about cricket," said Samay.

"He's only 14 and he's already doing so well for his cricket and for India. The way he hits those big sixes is extraordinary. I really want to meet him and talk to him."

Suryavanshi's knock against the UAE made him the joint third-fastest Indian to score a T20 hundred behind Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who are the top two, and equalled by Rishabh Pant.

He blasted his half-century in just 17 balls, then accelerated further, scoring the next 50 runs in a mere 15 deliveries, leaving the UAE bowlers struggling to contain his aggressive onslaught. The 14-year-old has now become the first player in history to have two centuries in the shortest format of the game in 35 balls or fewer.