In a unique feat, Delhi became the first team in men's T20 cricket history to use all 11 players for bowling during their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Manipur at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. In a never-seen before tactic, the Ayush Badoni-led Delhi made sure that all of its players on the pitch bowled at least one over after being asked to bowl first, surpassing the previous record of a team using a maximum of nine bowlers in an innings.

Harsh Tyagi and Digvesh Rathi claimed two wickets each, while Badoni, Ayush Singh, and Priyansh Arya picked one wicket each as they showed their sharp bowling skills. Mayank Rawat, Himmat Singh and Anuj Rawat went wicketless, and proved to be expensive with an economy rate of over 10 as they restricted Manipur to 120/8.

For the first time in T20 cricket history, 11 bowlers were used in a single match!



Delhi certainly weren't short on bowling options in their game against Manipur! #JioCinemaSports #SMAT



Image courtesy: @ESPNcricinfo pic.twitter.com/O44fpzGsas — Sports18 (@Sports18) November 29, 2024

In response, Delhi chased down the target in 19 overs, riding on opener Yash Dhull's unbeaten 59, for the loss of six wickets and after being 44/4 at one point.

Delhi is in Group C, having an unbeaten streak with four wins from as many as matches. They currently have 12 points, and sitting comfortably ahead of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, all tied at 8 points.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)