Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu after she secured her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal after a dominant display in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at Glasgow 2026, handing India its first gold medal of the Games. Chanu's Gold win came after compatriot Rishikanta Singh's silver medal in the men's 60kg event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. In a post on X, PM Modi congratulated Mirabai Chanu on winning the gold medal, praising her consistency and calling her an inspiration after adding another Commonwealth Games medal to her illustrious career.

"Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead. #CWG2026," he said.

Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting!



The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and winning Gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal... pic.twitter.com/37IOvMXBTI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2026

Chanu, who had earlier set a Commonwealth record with an 85 kg lift in the snatch, began the clean and jerk section with an unsuccessful attempt at 82 kg.

She returned for her second attempt and successfully lifted 82 kg, before producing another stunning performance with an 85 kg lift in her third attempt to set a new Games and Commonwealth record.

Chanu then attempted 105 kg and successfully lifted it above her head, sealing the gold medal and completing a hat-trick of Commonwealth Games gold medals.

With the victory, Chanu added another gold medal to her previous Commonwealth Games triumphs in 2018 and 2022. India also secured its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Games.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri