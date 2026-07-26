Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting LIVE Streaming, Commonwealth Games 2026: One of India's brightest medal hopes of Commonwealth Games 2026 will be in action, as Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48 kg weightlifting final. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medalist is aiming to win a third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, having clinched the same in 2018 and 2022. Mirabai is one of the big favourites in an 11-competitor field. If she wins, it will be India's first gold medal of the ongoing Games.

Mirabai Chanu At Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE Streaming, Weightlifting Event LIVE Telecast: When And Where To Watch

When will Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event take place?

Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event will take place on Sunday, July 26 (IST).

Where will Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event be held?

The Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event will be held at Glasgow, Scotland.

What time will Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event start?

The Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event is expected to start at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event?

Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event?

Mirabai Chanu's Commonwealth Games weightlifting event will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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