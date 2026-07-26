India's wait for a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026 continued on Sunday, as Chanambam Rishikanta Singh settled for the second spot on the podium in the men's 60kg weightlifting. Rishikanta's biggest competitor in the event, Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Bin Kasdan, bagged top spot on the podium. Both successfully lifted a maximum of 121kg in the snatch category-a feat that also enabled them to set a Games record. In the clean & jerk, however, Kasdan produced a better performance in comparison to Rishikanta.

While Rishikanta could only manage a best clean & jerk attempt of 143kg, Kasdan broke the Games record by lifting 152kg. Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya finished third in the event with a total score of 260kg. In comparison, Kasdan and Rishikanta lifted a combined weight of 273kg and 264kg, respectively.

Rishikanta Singh Wins Silver Medal with a New Commonwealth Games Snatch Record.



2nd Medal for India https://t.co/GGxv9eFcj7 — Sports Apna (@sportsapna1) July 26, 2026

Emerging through the Indian Army's sports system, Rishikanta has established himself as one of India's leading athletes in the lighter weight divisions. He made his CWG debut at the 2022 Birmingham Games, competing in the men's 55kg category, where he failed to win a medal.

In recent years, Rishikanta moved up to the men's 60kg category, achieving the standout performance of his career at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. There, he clinched the gold medal with a total lift of 271kg (120kg snatch + 151kg clean & jerk), setting a national record and securing direct qualification for international competitions.

He has also represented India on the global stage at the 2025 World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway, continuing to solidify his position as a core asset in India's weightlifting contingent.

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