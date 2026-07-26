Mirabai Chanu scripted history by completing a hat-trick of gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. Chanu shattered the Games record to clinch gold in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026. She first lifted 85kg in snatch and then followed it up with a 105kg attempt in clean and jerk to take her total to 190kg - a Commonwealth Games record. As a result, she became the third Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar and Vinesh Phogat to win three back-to-back Commonwealth Games gold medals. She had previously won the gold medal in 2018 and 2022.

"I feel very good. This is my third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. I am extremely happy. I can't express how happy I am to win my third gold medal. I am proud that I did it for India and the Indian Weightlifting Federation. It is a big thing for me that I was able to win the gold medal for India," Chanu told NDTV in an exclusive interaction.

Calm. Composed. Record-breaking.



Mirabai Chanu lifts 85 kg to set a new Commonwealth Games snatch record



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Her dominance was such that silver medallist Ruth Asuquo Nyong of Nigeria finished a distant second with a total lift of 168kg, a staggering 22kg behind Mirabai's winning effort.

Chanu's competition began when everyone else in the field was done.

The journey to another golden moment was not without a scare. Mirabai endured a nervous start, failing to register her opening snatch attempt at 82kg.

But true to her champion's temperament, she quickly regained her rhythm, showing the grit and class that have defined her remarkable career.

Even in the clean and jerk, Mirabai faced a brief moment of uncertainty, failing to complete her opening attempt. However, the Olympic medallist responded like a champion, effortlessly hoisting the same 105kg weight in her second attempt.

The lift not only secured the gold but also shattered the Commonwealth Games record in the clean and jerk category and bettered the total lift mark.

With the contest already sealed, Mirabai chose not to take unnecessary risks and skipped her third attempt, keeping in mind the Asian Games, scheduled less than two months away.

(With agency inputs)

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