India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh suffered defeat to their Namibian counterparts, after three wins on the trot in the competition, in the lawn bowls women's pairs sectional event at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Rupa and Pinki lost the nerve-wracking tie-break 0-3 against the Namibian pair of Amanda Steenkamp and Diana Viljoen after both teams won a set each in the section B match. The Indians lost the first set 5-7 but came back strong to win the second set 10-1. The Indians play England later in the day to decide who makes it to the semifinals.

England currently occupy the top spot in section B, winning all their four matches.

On Saturday, the Indian team of Rupa and Pinki had beaten Tonga 2-0 in tie-break to notch their third win on the trot.

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