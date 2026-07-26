Indian judoka Harsh Tokas is aiming to script history at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, with the 81kg competitor setting his sights on becoming the first Indian to win a judo gold at the Games. The 23-year-old, who will be making his Commonwealth Games debut, said he has left no stone unturned in his preparations and is looking forward to competing on one of the biggest stages of his career. "The preparation is going really well. It has been at a next-level intensity for the past 2-3 months. I have given it my absolute 100% effort. This is the first time I've played at this level; it's going to be a unique experience. I am competing in the 81kg category. As for the challenges, I'll only find out the specifics once I'm there, but the plan is to play freely. The goal is definitely gold. No one from our country has ever won gold in this event at the Commonwealth Games, so bringing back gold would create history and be a wonderful achievement for the nation," Tokas told ANI.

Tokas has risen through India's age-group judo system after making his mark on the Asian circuit. He won a bronze medal at the 2018 Macau Cadets Asian Cup before recording a top-eight finish at the Asian Cadet Championships later that year. He also finished among the top five at the 2019 Asia-Oceania Cadet Championships.

Having progressed into the senior 81kg category, Tokas secured his place in India's Commonwealth Games squad through the national selection process and will be part of a six-member men's judo team competing in Glasgow.

India heads into the Games looking to secure its first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo. The country's best performance in the sport came at the 2014 Glasgow Games, where Indian judokas claimed four medals, including two silver and two bronze.

The Indian judo team will depart for Glasgow on July 27, with competition beginning on July 31 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC).

India's original 14-member judo contingent has been reduced to 12 athletes following the withdrawal of men's 73kg judoka Arun Kumar after a positive out-of-competition anti-doping test and Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan due to a provisional suspension over whereabouts failures.

Despite the setbacks, Tokas remains one of India's promising medal hopefuls as he prepares for his maiden Commonwealth Games appearance with the ambition of creating history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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