Asian Games bronze medallist boxer Preeti Panwar hardly broke a sweat as she stormed into the women's 54kg quarterfinals after a dominating win over Deborah Mtenje of Malawi in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Sunday. The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who won a bronze in the 2022 Asian Games as well as a gold in the New Delhi World Cup last year, toyed with her opponent before winning her round of 16 contest via Referee Stop Contest (RSC) decision in the second round.

The Malawi boxer faced two standing counts, one in each round, and it was enough for the referee to stop the bout with 47 seconds left in the second round. Preeti got the unanimous nod of all the five judges in the first round.

The win puts Preeti one victory away from securing her maiden Commonwealth Games medal.

She will face Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Clyde secured a unanimous decision victory against Ghana's Nancy Bamfo in the pre-quarterfinals earlier in the day.

The two boxers are familiar with each other, having trained together as sparring partners in Belfast ahead of the Games.

"It was my first bout and I wanted to check how I manage in the ring. I was checking the environment of the ring in the first round before getting aggressive in the second," Preeti told PTI.

"I have a good draw and I will give my best. Let's hope for a medal."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'