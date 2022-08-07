The Indian women's cricket team will be fighting it out for the gold medal on Sunday when they take the field against Australia in the final at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on Meg Lanning's Australia in the summit clash. India had defeated England in the semi-finals while Australia defeated New Zealand. India held their nerve in the final few overs to outclass England. Smriti Mandhana, Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma were the standout performers for Team India. It needs to be seen how India plays against a formidable Australia.

When will the final between India vs Australia be played?

The final between India and Australia will be played on Sunday, August 7.

Where will the final between India vs Australia be played?

The final between India and Australia will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the final between India and Australia start?

The final between India and Australia will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Where will be the final between India and Australia be telecast?

The final between India and Australia will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Promoted

Where will the final between India and Australia be available for streaming?

The final between India and Australia will be available for streaming on SonyLiv app.