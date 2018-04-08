Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Thakur Wins Men's 94 kg Weightlifting Bronze

©
Vikas Thakur added another medal to India's rich haul as he won the bronze medal in men's 94 kg weightlifting event in the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Thakur lifted 159kg in Snatch and 192kg in Clean and Jerk for a total weight of 351 kg to claim third position in the event.
Papua New Guinea's Steven Kari won gold, while Boady Santavy of Canada bagged silver medal.
This is the third bronze medal for India in the quadrennial event.
Indian weightlifter's bronze medal took India's medal tally to 11 - 6 Gold, 2 Silver and 3 Bronze.
Topics : CWG 2018 India Weightlifting
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments