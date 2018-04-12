Commonwealth Games 2018: Sushil Kumar Claims Third Straight CWG Gold

Star wrestler Sushil Kumar gave India its 14th gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Thursday. A dominant Sushil registered a 10-0 win over South Africa's Johannes Botha in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg final at the Carrara Sports Arena 1.

The two-time Olympic medallist entered the CWG final for the third consecutive time and won in style.

He had won gold in the now disbanded 66kg category at the 2010 edition in New Delhi before winning the 74kg title at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow, Scotland.

Sushil is the only Indian sportsperson with two Olympic medals to his name. He won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympics becoming the first Indian to win a wrestling medal at the Olympics since 1952. Four years on, he improved on his position after winning silver in the 2012 London Olympics.