 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Smashes Games Record To Claim Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions

Updated: 14 April 2018 10:06 IST

Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a games record at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Sanjeev Rajput Smashes Games Record To Claim Gold In 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Sanjeev Rajput shot 454.5 to bag the top prize. © Facebook

Sanjeev Rajput won the gold medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event with a games record at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Saturday, swelling the Indian shooting team's tally in the mega event. The 37-year-old Rajput shot 454.5 to bag the top prize after topping the qualification stage with 1180 points at the Belmont Shooting Centre. Chain Singh, the other Indian shooter in the fray, finished fifth with 419.1.

In the qualification, Rajput scored 391 in kneeling, 399 in prone and 390 in standing, while Chain Singh, who was placed second, shot 389 398 and 379 for a cumulative score of 1166 .

In prone Rajput shot three 100s and a 99.

Canada's Grzegorz Sych clinched the silver medal with 448.4, while Dean Bale of England bagged the bronze with 441.2.

Rajput has previously won a silver in the same event at the 2014 Glasgow Games and was a bronze medal winner in the 2006 edition of the Games held in Melbourne.

This is first gold medal in CWG and third overall in these Games.

Topics : Shooting CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Bronze For Naman Tanwar, 3 Other Boxers In Finals
Commonwealth Games 2018: Bronze For Naman Tanwar, 3 Other Boxers In Finals
CWG 2018: Record-Breaking Anish Bhanwala, 15, Wins Gold In Men
CWG 2018: Record-Breaking Anish Bhanwala, 15, Wins Gold In Men's 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women
CWG 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shatters Games Record To Win Gold, Anjum Moudgil Bags Silver In Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions
Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooters Neeraj Kumar, Anish Bhanwala Shine In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 1 Qualification
Commonwealth Games 2018: Shooters Neeraj Kumar, Anish Bhanwala Shine In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Stage 1 Qualification
Commonwealth Games 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shoots Silver In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Tejaswini Sawant Shoots Silver In Women's 50m Rifle Prone
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.