CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Ravi Kumar Shoots Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle

Updated: 08 April 2018 10:13 IST

Ravi Kumar shot a total of 224.1 to win the bronze medal in men's 10m air rifle event.

Ravi Kumar won the bronze in men's 10m air rifle event. © Twitter

India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind gold medallist Dane Sampson (245) of Australia and Bangladesh's silver medallist Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7) at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final. 

Topics : Shooting CWG 2018 India
Highlights
  • Ravi Kumar wins bronze in men's 10m air rifle
  • This is India's 3rd shooting medal so far at the Games
  • Deepak Kumar finished in 6th place in 10m air rifle
