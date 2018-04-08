Commonwealth Games 2018: Ravi Kumar Shoots Bronze In Men's 10m Air Rifle

Ravi Kumar won the bronze in men's 10m air rifle event. © Twitter
India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia on Sunday. Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind gold medallist Dane Sampson (245) of Australia and Bangladesh's silver medallist Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7) at the Belmont Shooting Centre.
Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final.
Topics : Shooting CWG 2018 India
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Show Comments