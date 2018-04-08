 
Commonwealth Games 2018: Punam Yadav Wins Gold As Weightlifters Continue India's Medal Rush

Updated: 08 April 2018 08:07 IST

Punam Yadav won the gold medal in women's 69kg weightlifting.

Punam Yadav clinched India's fifth gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. © Twitter

Indian weightlifters continued to shine at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia as Punam Yadav added another gold to India's tally. The Indian weightlifter, a bronze-medallist from the 2014 Glasgow edition, won the gold medal -- India's fifth of the Games -- with a combined lift of 222kg (100kg+122kg) to leave her competitors chasing shadows. All of the medals won by India so far, seven in total, have courtesy the weightlifters.

England's Sarah Davies took silver with 217 kg, while Apolonia Vaivai (216kg) of Fiji took home the bronze medal.

The Englishwoman went for a 128kg lift in her final clean and jerk attempt in pursuit of gold but could not complete it and dropped the bar.

Punam had claimed a silver at last year's Commonwealth Championships last year, her first event after making the jump from 63kg to 69kg category.

The bronze medal was won by Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai with an effort of 216kg (100kg+116kg).

Earlier, Mirabai Chanu (48kg), Sanjita Chanu (53kg), Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg) had claimed gold medals in the ongoing edition.

