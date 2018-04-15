 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beat Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das To Bag Table Tennis Mixed Team Bronze

Updated: 15 April 2018 08:48 IST

Apart from the singles gold, Batra has gold in the women's team event and silver in the women's doubles with Mouma Das.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beat Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das To Bag Table Tennis Mixed Team Bronze
Manika and Sathiyan dominated the veteran pair of Sharath and Mouma © Twitter

Continuing her glorious run at the 21st Commonwealth Games, Manika Batra on Sunday grabbed her fourth medal after winning the bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis competition in the company of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Manika and Sathiyan defeated compatriots Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-4) in the play-off for the third position at the Oxenford Studios. After winning the women's singles final on Saturday, Batra completed a memorable run at Gold Coast with another flawless performance to become India's most successful athlete at the Gold Coast Games

Apart from the singles gold, Batra has gold in the women's team event and silver in the women's doubles with Mouma Das.

Her partner Sathiyan, who hails from Chennai won his third medal after winning gold in the men's team event and silver in men's doubles with Sharath.

On Sunday, the duo of Manika and Sathiyan dominated the veteran pair of Sharath and Mouma, right from the start of the encounter.

After comfortably taking the first game, Manika and Sathiyan were flawless in the second game and didn't allow Mouma and Sharath to claw back into the game.

Already 2-0 up, the story was similar in the third game, which saw Manika and Sathiyan dominating their compatriots throughout to complete the rout.

Topics : CWG 2018 India Table Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Batra has gold in the women's team event and silver in the women's double
  • Batra completed a memorable run at Gold Coast
  • Manika and Sathiyan were flawless in the second game
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sensational Manika Batra Wins Historic Table Tennis Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Sensational Manika Batra Wins Historic Table Tennis Women's Singles Gold
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra, Mouma Das Claim Silver In Women
Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra, Mouma Das Claim Silver In Women's Doubles Table Tennis
Commonwealth Games 2018: Paddlers Manika Batra, Mouma Das In Singles Quarters; Madhurika Patkar Ousted
Commonwealth Games 2018: Paddlers Manika Batra, Mouma Das In Singles Quarters; Madhurika Patkar Ousted
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men
Commonwealth Games 2018: India Beat Nigeria, Claim Table Tennis Men's Team Gold After 12 Years
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India
CWG 2018: Weightlifter Punam Yadav, Shooter Manu Bhaker And Paddler Manika Batra Take India's Gold Medal Tally To 7 On Day 4
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.