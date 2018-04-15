Commonwealth Games 2018: Manika Batra-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Beat Sharath Kamal-Mouma Das To Bag Table Tennis Mixed Team Bronze

Continuing her glorious run at the 21st Commonwealth Games, Manika Batra on Sunday grabbed her fourth medal after winning the bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis competition in the company of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. Manika and Sathiyan defeated compatriots Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-4) in the play-off for the third position at the Oxenford Studios. After winning the women's singles final on Saturday, Batra completed a memorable run at Gold Coast with another flawless performance to become India's most successful athlete at the Gold Coast Games.

Apart from the singles gold, Batra has gold in the women's team event and silver in the women's doubles with Mouma Das.

Her partner Sathiyan, who hails from Chennai won his third medal after winning gold in the men's team event and silver in men's doubles with Sharath.

On Sunday, the duo of Manika and Sathiyan dominated the veteran pair of Sharath and Mouma, right from the start of the encounter.

After comfortably taking the first game, Manika and Sathiyan were flawless in the second game and didn't allow Mouma and Sharath to claw back into the game.