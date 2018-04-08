Commonwealth Games 2018: India Women's Table Tennis Team Wins Maiden Gold

India women's table tennis team on Sunday scripted history as they clinched their first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. They registered a 3- 1 victory over Singapore in the final to clinch the gold medal. This is India's seventh gold medal at the quadrennial event. With women's table tennis gold medal, India took their medal tally to 12 - 7 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze.

Singapore came into this match as the defending champions and have won the event at every edition since it was first introduced in 2002 while India's best display was a runner-up finish in Delhi in 2010.

Indian paddlers played valiantly till the end to win the gold.

In the opening game of the summit clash against Singapore, India's table tennis star player Manika Batra registered a hard-fought 11-8, 8-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-7 win against Tianwei Feng to hand her team 1-0 lead.

In the second match, Singapore's Mengyu Yu beat Madhurika Patkar in straight games 13-11, 11-2, 11-6 to draw level 1-1.

In the third match, the doubles pair of Mouma Das and Madhurika Patkar got the better of Yihan Zhou and Mengyu Yu 11-7, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7 to give India a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth game, Manika started dominating from the beginning and crushed Yihan Zhou 11-7, 11-4,11-7 to help India win their first-ever gold medal at CWG.