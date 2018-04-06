 
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Boxer Naman Tanwar Storms Into Men's 91 Kg Quarters

Updated: 06 April 2018 10:48 IST

Naman Tanwar will next be up against Frank Masoe of Samoa in the quarter-finals.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India Boxer Naman Tanwar Storms Into Men
Naman Tanwar cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Oxenford Studios arena. © Facebook

Indian boxer Naman Tanwar started his 2018 Commonwealth Games campaign on a winning note as he registered a convincing victory over Tanzania's Haruna Mhando in the men's Heavyweight (91 kilogram) division in Gold Coast on Friday. The Indian will next be up against Frank Masoe of Samoa in the quarter-finals. Tanwar didn't face any real threat from his opponent as he cruised to a unanimous 5-0 victory at the Oxenford Studios arena.

The World Youth Championships bronze medallist employed an unorthodox style, keeping his guard down and using his reflexes to avoid his opponent's punches while hitting on the counter.

Tanwar dominated right from the start and forced the African into a standing count less than 30 seconds into the opening round with a stinging left hook.

He continued to dominate thereafter, using deft footwork, quick movements and his superior height to land punches from different angles and keep Mhando under pressure.

The Tanzanian had more conventional, defensive style and was forced on to the back foot for most of the bout.

