Commonwealth Games 2018: India Bounce Back With Resounding Win Over Malaysia In Women's Hockey

India trounced Malaysia 4-1 in a Group A match of the women's hockey competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday. Gurjit Kaur (6th, 39th minutes), Rani (56th) and Lalremsiami (59th) scored for India, while Rashid Nuraini (38th) reduced the margin for Malaysia.
FT. The Indian Eves put on a dominating show in their second match of the @GC2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia on 6th April, as an imposing performance showed off their ability to take full control of a game.#IndiaKaGame #HallaHockeyKa #INDvMAS #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/kHzw8gnTEl— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 6, 2018
This is the first victory of the campaign for India who now have three points from two matches. They were shocked 2-3 by Wales in their campaign opener on Thursday.
There are tougher tests ahead for the Indian women as they are scheduled to face England and South Africa in their later group matches.
(With inputs from IANS)