Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 7

Following is the Indian participation on Day 7.



Athletics:

Nellikal V. Neena: Women’s Qualifying Round Group A (14.30 IST);

Tejashwin Shankar: Men’s High Jump FINAL (15.35 IST)

Hima Das: Women’s 400m FINAL (17.15 IST);

Nayana James: Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B (19.00 IST)



Badminton:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Atish Lubah (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32;

PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (Fiji): Women’s Singles Round of 32;

India (Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwik Rankireddy) vs England: Mixed Doubles Round of 32;

HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32;

Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana): Women’s Singles Round of 32;

Saina Nehwal vs Elsie de Villiers (South Africa): Women’s Singles Round of 32;

India (N Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Chopra) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32



Boxing:

MC Mary Kom vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (Sri Lanka): Women’s 45-48 kg Semi-final 1 (07.32 IST);

Sarita Devi vs Anja Stridsman (Australia): Women’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (08.02 IST);

Gaurav Solanki vs Charles Keama (Papua New Guinea): Men’s 52 kg Quarter-final 1 (09.02 IST);

Vikas Krishan vs Benny Muziyo (Zambia): Men’s 75 kg Quarter-final 1 (10.02 IST);

Pinki Rani vs Lisa Whiteside (England): Women’s 51 kg Quarter-final 2 (14.02 IST);

Manish Kaushik vs Calum French (England): Men’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (15.17 IST);



Hockey:

India vs England: Men’s Pool B (15.00 IST)



Lawn Bowls:

Krishna Xalxo vs Shannon McIlroy (New Zealand) Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5 (04.30 IST);

India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs South Africa: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4 (04.30 IST);

India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) vs Canada: Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5 (11.30 IST);

India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra) vs Australia: Men’s Fours Section A – Round 3 (11.30 IST);



Shooting:

Jitu Rai: Men’s 50m Pistol Qualification (04.30 IST)

FINAL (07.30);

Ankur Mittal, Mohd. Ashab: Men’s Double Trap Qualification (04.30 IST)

FINAL (11.15 IST)

Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman: Women’s Double Trap FINAL (06.00 IST)



Squash:

India (Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon) vs Wales: Men’s Doubles Pool F (06.30 IST);

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Wales: Women’s Doubles Pool C (08.00 IST);

India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Malta: Women’s Doubles Pool C (13.30 IST);

India (Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu) vs Scotland: Mixed Doubles Pool H (15.45 IST)



Table Tennis:

Maitreyee Sarkar vs Vero Nima (Papua New Guinea): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1 (06.10 IST);

Vaishnavi Sutar vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2 (06.10 IST);

India (Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe) vs Mauritius: Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (07.32 IST);

India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Kiribati: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (07.55 IST);

India (Harmeet Desai, Sani Shankar Shetty) vs Guyana: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (08.30 IST);

India (Pooja Sahasrabudhe, Harmeet Desai) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09.05 IST);

India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09.05 IST);

India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12.00 IST);

India (Madhurika Patkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12.00 IST);

Harmeet Desai vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);

Achanta Sharath Kamal vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);

Madhurika Patkar vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (13.30 IST);

Manika Batra vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (14.15 IST);

Mouma Das vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (14.15 IST)

