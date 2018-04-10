Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 7
With pistol shooter Heena Sidhu adding her second CWG 2018 medal to Indias kitty, the team entered Day 7 of competitions looking to add a substantial number of medals to the list, with events like boxing, individual events of badminton and table tennis and more shooting to come. Day 7 could be a promising for India at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018.
Following is the Indian participation on Day 7.
Athletics:
Nellikal V. Neena: Women’s Qualifying Round Group A (14.30 IST);
Tejashwin Shankar: Men’s High Jump FINAL (15.35 IST)
Hima Das: Women’s 400m FINAL (17.15 IST);
Nayana James: Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round – Group B (19.00 IST)
Badminton:
Kidambi Srikanth vs Atish Lubah (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32;
PV Sindhu vs Andra Whiteside (Fiji): Women’s Singles Round of 32;
India (Ashwini Ponnappa, Satwik Rankireddy) vs England: Mixed Doubles Round of 32;
HS Prannoy vs Christopher Jean Paul (Mauritius): Men’s Singles Round of 32;
Ruthvika Gadde vs Grace Atipaka (Ghana): Women’s Singles Round of 32;
Saina Nehwal vs Elsie de Villiers (South Africa): Women’s Singles Round of 32;
India (N Sikki Reddy, Pranaav Chopra) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32
Boxing:
MC Mary Kom vs Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku (Sri Lanka): Women’s 45-48 kg Semi-final 1 (07.32 IST);
Sarita Devi vs Anja Stridsman (Australia): Women’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (08.02 IST);
Gaurav Solanki vs Charles Keama (Papua New Guinea): Men’s 52 kg Quarter-final 1 (09.02 IST);
Vikas Krishan vs Benny Muziyo (Zambia): Men’s 75 kg Quarter-final 1 (10.02 IST);
Pinki Rani vs Lisa Whiteside (England): Women’s 51 kg Quarter-final 2 (14.02 IST);
Manish Kaushik vs Calum French (England): Men’s 60 kg Quarter-final 1 (15.17 IST);
Hockey:
India vs England: Men’s Pool B (15.00 IST)
Lawn Bowls:
Krishna Xalxo vs Shannon McIlroy (New Zealand) Men’s Singles Section A – Round 5 (04.30 IST);
India (Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs South Africa: Women’s Pairs Section A – Round 4 (04.30 IST);
India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki) vs Canada: Women’s Triples Section A – Round 5 (11.30 IST);
India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra) vs Australia: Men’s Fours Section A – Round 3 (11.30 IST);
Shooting:
Jitu Rai: Men’s 50m Pistol Qualification (04.30 IST)
FINAL (07.30);
Ankur Mittal, Mohd. Ashab: Men’s Double Trap Qualification (04.30 IST)
FINAL (11.15 IST)
Shreyasi Singh, Varsha Varman: Women’s Double Trap FINAL (06.00 IST)
Squash:
India (Vikram Malhotra, Ramit Tandon) vs Wales: Men’s Doubles Pool F (06.30 IST);
India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Wales: Women’s Doubles Pool C (08.00 IST);
India (Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal) vs Malta: Women’s Doubles Pool C (13.30 IST);
India (Joshna Chinappa, Harinder Pal Sandhu) vs Scotland: Mixed Doubles Pool H (15.45 IST)
Table Tennis:
Maitreyee Sarkar vs Vero Nima (Papua New Guinea): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 1 (06.10 IST);
Vaishnavi Sutar vs Faith Obazuaye (Nigeria): Women’s TT6-10 Singles Group 2 (06.10 IST);
India (Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe) vs Mauritius: Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (07.32 IST);
India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs Kiribati: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (07.55 IST);
India (Harmeet Desai, Sani Shankar Shetty) vs Guyana: Men’s Doubles Round of 32 (08.30 IST);
India (Pooja Sahasrabudhe, Harmeet Desai) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09.05 IST);
India (Achanta Sharath Kamal, Mouma Das) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (09.05 IST);
India (Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12.00 IST);
India (Madhurika Patkar, Sanil Shankar Shetty) vs TBD: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 (12.00 IST);
Harmeet Desai vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs TBD: Men’s Singles Round of 64 (12.45 IST);
Madhurika Patkar vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (13.30 IST);
Manika Batra vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (14.15 IST);
Mouma Das vs TBD: Women’s Singles Round of 32 (14.15 IST)