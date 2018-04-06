 
don't
miss
All Sports
CWG 2018 04 Apr 18 to 15 Apr 18

Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 3

Updated: 06 April 2018 18:13 IST

India had some serious success on the weightlifting dais over the first two days of competition, with a haul of two gold, one silver and a bronze (pl update). The other teams too were having largely smooth sailing, barring the men's squash team. More medals are up for grabs as competition enter Day 3.

Commonwealth Games 2018: India At Gold Coast, Day 3
Sarita Devi will take in Kimberly Gittens of Barbados in Women's 60kg Round of 16. © Facebook

Following is the Indian participation on Day 3.

Weightlifting:

Sathish Kumar Sivalingam: Men's 77kg (MEDAL EVENT) (05.00 IST onwards);

Vandna Gupta: Women's 63kg (MEDAL EVENT) (09.30 IST onwards);

Venkat Rahul Ragala: Men's 85kg (MEDAL EVENT) (14.00 IST onwards)

Lawn Bowls:

Pinki vs Pauline Blumsky (Niue): Women's Singles Section D - Round 5 (04.30 IST);

India (Dinesh Kumar, Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur) vs South Africa: Men's Triples Section A - Round 5 (04.30 IST);

India (Krishna Xalxo, Alok Lakra) vs Norfolk Island: Men's Pairs Section D - Round 5 (07.30 IST);

India (Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Fiji: Women's Fours Section B - Round 5 (07.30 IST)

Artistic Gymnastics:

Yogeshwar Singh: Men's Individual All-Round FINAL (04.39)

Table Tennis:

India (Manika Batra, Mouma Das, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Pooja Sahasrabudhe, Madhurika Patkar) vs Malaysia: Women's Team Quarter-finals (05.00 IST)

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash: Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 2 (06.04 IST);

Srihari Nataraj: Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 1 (06.45 IST)

Cycling:

India (Sanuraj Sanandaraj, Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh) : Men's Sprint Qualifying (09.02 IST);

Manjeet Singh: Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round - Heat 2 (11.40 IST);

India (Monorama Devi Tongbram, Sonali Mayanglambam): Women's 25km Points Race Finals (MEDAL EVENT) (14.46 IST);

India (Aleena Reji, Deborah Deborah): Women's 500m Time Trial Final (MEDAL EVENT) (15.29 IST)

Hockey:

INDIA vs PAKISTAN: Men's Pool B (10.00 IST)

Basketball:

India vs England: Men's Preliminary Round Pool B (13.00 IST);

India vs Malaysia: Women's Preliminary Round Pool B (14.00 IST)

Badminton: Mixed team quarterfinals (06.31 onwards)

Basketball: India vs England (Men Preliminary Round Pool B) 13.03 IST;

India vs Malaysia (Women Preliminary Round Pool B) 14.13 IST

Boxing:

Sarita Devi vs Kimberly Gittens (Barbados): Women's 60kg Round of 16 (14.02 IST);

Hussamuddin Mohammed vs Boe Warawara (Vanuatu): Men's 56kg Round of 16 (15.17 IST);

Manoj Kumar vs Kassim Mbundwike (Tanzania): Men's 69kg Round of 16 (15.47 IST)

*Schedule and timings as per gc2018.com website

Topics : CWG 2018 India Other Sports
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India have won four medals so far
  • Mirabai Chanu won gold in women's 48kg weightlifting event
  • Sanjita Chanu won gold in women's 53 kg weightlifting event
Related Articles
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: Indian Weightlifters Shine Again, Sanjita Chanu Wins Gold While Deepak Lather Claims Bronze
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 2, Highlights: Indian Weightlifters Shine Again, Sanjita Chanu Wins Gold While Deepak Lather Claims Bronze
2018 Commonwealth Games: India At Gold Coast, Day 2 Schedule
2018 Commonwealth Games: India At Gold Coast, Day 2 Schedule
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gururaja Wins India
Commonwealth Games 2018: Gururaja Wins India's First Medal With Weightlifting Silver
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1, Highlights: Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja Shine For India On Day 1
Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 1, Highlights: Mirabai Chanu, P Gururaja Shine For India On Day 1
2018 Commonwealth Games: Sun Doesn
2018 Commonwealth Games: Sun Doesn't But Athletes Shine At CWG Opening
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.