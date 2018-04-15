CWG 2018: Haryana Government To Give 1.5 Crore To Gold Winners From State

CWG gold medal winners, hailing from Haryana, will get Rs 1.5 crore from the state government, sports minister Anil Vij announced on Sunday. Vij congratulated athletes from Haryana for winning 22 medals including nine gold, six silver and seven bronze. Every silver medallist will get Rs 75 lakh while the bronze medal winners will be given a cash award of Rs 50 lakh. India's new shooting sensations Anish Banwala, aged 15 , and 16-year-old Manu Bhaker hail from Haryana.