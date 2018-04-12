Commonwealth Games 2018: Geeta Phogat Unhappy As Parents Are Denied Tickets To Watch Sister Babita Kumari In Action

Wrestling star Geeta Phogat was unhappy that her parents, who had travelled abroad for the first time to see one of their daughters participate in an event, were unable to procure tickets for daughter Babita Kumari's bout and it was finally the Australian wrestling team that came to their rescue and provided them with tickets for the evening session. Geeta tweeted in Hindi, which translated into: "I am extremely sad that my parents went abroad for the first time to watch their daughter's match but they didn't get any tickets to watch the match. After a lot of difficulty, they managed to get some tickets for the evening session provided by the Australian wrestling team, and only then could they watch the final match."