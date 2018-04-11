Commonwealth Games 2018: Ankur Mittal Claims Double Trap Bronze

Indian shooter Ankur Mittal won a bronze medal in the men's Double Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Wednesday. Ankur scored 53 points to finish third on the podium at Belmont Shooting Centre. Scotland's David McMath won gold, while Tim Kneale of Isle of Man claimed silver medal. Another Indian in the fray, Mohammed Ashab finished fourth with a score of 43. Ashab had won a bronze medal in Glasgow four years ago.