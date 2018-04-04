2018 Commonwealth Games: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sends Good Wishes To Indian Contingent

India have sent a 227-member athlete contingent with PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for India.

The Commonwealth Games 2018 are all set to begin in Gold Coast with the opening ceremony scheduled for April 4, Wednesday. The 21st edition of the Games will have more than 4500 athletes competing for medals in Australia. India have sent a 227-member athlete contingent with ace shuttler PV Sindhu being the flag-bearer for India at the opening ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent, saying that the whole country is behind the athletes.

"All the best to the athletes representing India at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games! Our sportspersons have worked tremendously hard and the Games will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase their talent. Every Indian is cheering for our contingent," Modi tweeted.

All the Indian sportspersons will not be present at the opening ceremony as many have their events towards the end of the Games and will travel to Australia later. But a big Indian contingent is expected to be in attendance.

The previous Commonwealth Games were held in Glasgow while the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham.

Hit by a needle controversy but in high spirits nonetheless, the jumbo Indian contingent would be aiming to make it all good with strong medal-winning performances.